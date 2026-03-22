Ram Gopal Varma meets the ‘Dhurandhar’ couple Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam

Mumbai: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma met the man of the hour, Aditya Dhar, and his better half, actress Yami Gautam.

The ‘Satya’ maker took to his official X (Previously known as Twitter) handle and dropped a photo of himself posing with the couple.

RGV even joked that while Humza (Ranveer Singh) is busy destroying the terrorists, Dhar is rewriting the way directors approach filmmaking.

ME with the POWER COUPLE.

The reel HUMZA @RanveerOfficial destroyed the Pakistani terrorists and the real HUMZA @AdityaDharFilms is destroying the Indian film makers 🙏 Terrorists can run to save their lives,but where will film makers run to save their films from his brilliance? pic.twitter.com/r4zE5hKF4a — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 22, 2026

“ME with the POWER COUPLE.

The reel HUMZA

@RanveerOfficial

destroyed the Pakistani terrorists and the real HUMZA

@AdityaDharFilms

is destroying the Indian film makers (sic),” the ‘Sarkar’ maker penned.

“Terrorists can run to save their lives,but where will film makers run to save their films from his brilliance?,” he concluded the post.

Before this, Ram Gopam Varma used social media to share his views on “Dhurandhar: The Revenge”, calling it a reset button for Indian cinema.

He penned on the micro-blogging site, “The #Dhurandhar2 is not a film .. it is a RESET BUTTON for INDIAN CINEMA ..it will be foolish on all film makers part not to forget all films which were made before March 19th 2026 and starting from March 19th 2026 onwards everybody should bench mark all their to be made films with #Dhurandhar2 or else they will PERISH in it’s FIRE.”

In another post, RGV said that “Dhurandhar: The Revenge” is the “birth of a new cinematic order”.

“After last nights watch of #Dhurandhar2 in terms of it’s sheer cumulative impact in every which way , whether on it’s expected collections , audience euphoria , social influences , cinematic grammar breaking , and above all the psychological audio visual impact , it will be a SHOLAY x 100 level magnificence and is bound to make all the greatest films made so far starting from MUGHAL E AZAM. onwards look like TV SERIALS…

This is the BIRTH of a NEW CINEMATIC ORDER and the ruthless extinction of everything that that ever existed http://before.in the previous WORLD of CINEMA,” he shared on social media.