Ram Navami violence: Gujarat Muslims move HC, seek transfer of probe to CID

Victims of the Khambhat violence during the Ram Navami processions in April, on Thursday moved the Gujarat High seeking transfer of probe to the state CID.

The petitioners alleged that the police conducted a biased investigation after two FIRs were filed in the aftermath of anti-Muslim violence in the district. The two FIRs highlight the incidents of looting and burning of Muslim owned businesses during the processions.

It further mentions that religious places were deliberately targeted by the right wing groups during processions, reported Live Law. A total of four cabin shops, one building and a shop were burnt down, whereas a Dargah was dismantled, with an intention to hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims.

The first of the two FIRs was reportedly lodged on April 10. One of the four petitioners in this case has been identified as Vasimbhai Yakubbhai Ghanci Vohra. They claimed that a new arrest was being made on a daily basis, in connection with the first FIR while there was no progress regarding the second.

The first FIR was lodged under, sections 143, 149 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 337, 338 (hurt and grievous hurt caused due to rash or negligent action), 307 (attempt to murder). Investigating the same, Anad Police made over 30 arrests.

The second FIR was lodged on April 27 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 143, 149 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 337 (hurt caused by rash or negligent act) and 504 (intentional provocation to break public peace). It is yet to be investigated by the police.

The complainants in their petition said, “All those arrest which are made belongs to one section of society namely the minority. The investigation that has been carried out has been one sided”. He further argued that investigation is biased and violates articles 14, 19 and 21.

Hence Vohra has pleaded with the High Court to trasfer the case to state CID or CBI. He has also appealed to the High Court to add sections 153A, 153B, 295, 295A, 395 and 120B of IPC in the second FIR. He further sought compensation for the loss of property suffered due to communal violence.