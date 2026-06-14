Ram Temple chief welcomes SIT formation amid donation row

Ayodhya: Ram Temple Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra on Sunday, June 14, welcomed the Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to constitute a SIT to probe alleged irregularities in the Ram temple trust donation funds, describing it as a significant action.

Interacting with reporters at the Faizabad Circuit House in Ayodhya, Mishra said, “Formation of the SIT shows government’s promptness and it is a significant action.”

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday, June 13, constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe allegations regarding donations and financial management of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust following a request from the trust itself.

According to the state government, the trust sought an impartial inquiry to establish facts and counter what it described as misinformation and attempts to tarnish the image of the Ram temple.

The SIT comprises Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, Inspector General of Police Kiran S and Finance Department Special Secretary Neel Ratan.

Mishra also shared updates on the ongoing construction work at the Ram temple complex.

He said a four-km boundary wall is being built around the complex and 25 watch towers are being constructed to further strengthen security arrangements.

The construction of the boundary wall and watch towers is being undertaken by Engineers India Limited and is targeted for completion by August 2026, he said.

Mishra said the facade lighting of the Ram temple is expected to become operational by August 15, while the script for 20 galleries of the proposed Ram Katha Sangrahalaya has already been prepared.