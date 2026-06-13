Ram Mandir donation row: UP govt forms 3-member SIT

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe allegations regarding donations and financial management of the Ram Mandir trust in Ayodhya, officials said.

According to officials, the SIT was constituted on the direction of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath following a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

The SIT comprises Vijay Vishwas Pant, IAS, Divisional Commissioner, Lucknow; Kiran S, IPS, Inspector General of Police; and Neel Ratan, Special Secretary, Finance Department.

The controversy surfaced earlier this month when Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav claimed that reports had emerged suggesting crores of rupees from donations made to the Ram temple were missing and urged the court to take suo motu cognisance of the matter.

Also Read Akhilesh’s daughter targeted online over Ram Mandir donation row

He termed the issue “extremely sensitive” for devotees and questioned the silence of both the temple trust and the government.

Responding to the allegations, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai had said that internal audits were underway and no evidence supporting the claims had emerged so far. He had said representatives of the trust and the State Bank of India were involved in periodic audits and that nothing noteworthy had come to light during the ongoing exercise.

Trust member Mahant Dinendra Das had also expressed confidence in the trust’s functioning and said any inquiry ordered by the government would be acceptable.

The controversy subsequently escalated, with Akhilesh Yadav reiterating his allegations, former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh claiming he was aware of alleged misuse of donations but declining to reveal details, and senior BJP leader Rajneesh Singh writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking public disclosure of the trust’s finances, assets, donations, expenditures, bank accounts and land transactions.

Rajneesh Singh said devotees who had contributed to the construction of the temple had a right to know how donations, including cash, ornaments and other valuables, were being utilised.

Responding to the controversy, Uttar Pradesh minister Surya Pratap Shahi had said the trust had already initiated an inquiry and would take action in accordance with its rules and regulations, while maintaining that the matter primarily fell within the trust’s jurisdiction.

The Congress also demanded an independent probe, with Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai seeking an inquiry headed by a sitting high court judge.

Meanwhile, Ram Temple Construction Committee chairman Nripendra Mishra on Saturday distanced himself from the controversy, saying his responsibility was limited to monitoring construction-related work, and declined to comment on allegations concerning donations and financial irregularities.