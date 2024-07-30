Ram temple construction 2 months behind schedule, more workers needed: Misra

Ayodhya: Ram Temple Construction Committee chairperson Nripendra Misra on Tuesday said the construction of the temple is running two months behind schedule and it will be difficult to complete the entire work by the deadline if more workers are not added.

The construction work at the building site of the Ram temple has gradually slowed down in the last three months as about half of the 8,000 to 9,000 workers have left the work.

Taking cognisance of the situation, Misra has instructed Larsen and Turbo (L&T), the company which is constructing the Ram temple, to increase the labour force immediately to complete the temple construction before the deadline of December 2024.

Misra held various rounds of meetings with L&T and the vendors on Monday to discuss how to overcome the problems of the scarcity of labour.

The temple trust has hired about 100 vendors for various jobs in the temple. The vendors have hired the workers for their projects in the temple.

Speaking to media on Tuesday after attending the meeting, Misra said, “The biggest challenge is the construction of the ‘shikhar’ (pinnacle), which can only be completed once the second floor’s construction is finished and the domes on the second floor are completed. At the current pace, there will be a delay of two months.”

“Larsen and Toubro has been instructed to increase the number of workers. If 200 to 250 more workers are not added, it will be difficult to complete the work by December. The current progress is two months behind schedule,” he added.

He said the workers left the place due to the weather conditions.

“L&T is facing problems in getting them back. But it is not impossible that the entire work will be completed by December,” Misra said.

A vendor on condition of anonymity said the construction work has slowed down. He said the workers who have left work are not ready to come back.