Ram temple construction being fast-tracked: Trust

According to the Trust, 160 pillars have been installed on the temple’s ground floor while the first and second floors will have 132 and 74 pillars, respectively.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 17th October 2023 9:28 am IST
Ram temple construction being fast-tracked Trust
Ram temple construction being fast-tracked Trust- IANS

Ayodhya: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has fast-tracked the construction of Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The new pictures released by the trust on social media show the temple’s ground floor almost complete and pillars being installed on the first floor.

Also Read
Ayodhya: Ram temple to open in January next year, assures UP govt

“The ground floor and the sanctum-sanctorum of the temple are almost complete and final touches are being given. Pillars are being installed on the first floor and there are plans to complete construction work on the temple’s first floor by the time it is opened for devotees in January,” said a Trust spokesman.

MS Education Academy

According to the Trust, 160 pillars have been installed on the temple’s ground floor while the first and second floors will have 132 and 74 pillars, respectively.

The UP government has given its consent for Rs 20-crore laser and sound show at the majestic Ram ki Paidi Ghat on the bank of Saryu in Ayodhya. This show will be free for visitors, said officials.

The UP Project Corporation Limited (UPPCL), a body of the state government, has started erecting steel pillars near Nageshwar Nath temple on the ghat.

According to Dileep Gaur, project manager, UPPCL, on the lines of German hangers, two pillars of 65 feet each will be constructed at the ghat.

A curtain measuring 30 ft x and 200 ft will come up between these pillars.

The Yogi Adityanath government had approved the project last year, but funds have been released this year.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 17th October 2023 9:28 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button