Ram Temple donation row: UP govt has taken action, says AP CM

Mumbai: Amid the criticism of the Bharatiya Janata Patry over the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday, July 12, said the Uttar Pradesh government has taken action and is keen to address the issue.

The Telugu Desam Party chief also described the death of 15 Indians in a Vietnam boat accident as unfortunate, saying the bodies are being brought back to India.

Of the 15 victims, three are from Andhra Pradesh.

Reacting to Congress’ demand for a Supreme Court-monitored probe in the Ram Temple donation ‘theft’ case, Naidu termed it a political statement.

He further said what was important was whether action was being taken, noting that the UP government has acted in this case.

“The UP government is taking action. It is a long-pending problem, and they are able to solve it. Some issues have happened. An inquiry is going on. The UP government is very keen to take action. Everybody has to wait for some time (for the probe to be completed).

“Some fraud has happened, and the government is very keen to address it. You have to give it some time,” Naidu, whose party is an ally of the BJP at the Centre, told reporters.

Queried on Rahul Gandhi going on a holiday, Naidu said leaders have to serve the people.

“One has to respond positively even in the opposition or in government whenever there is a problem,” Naidu added.