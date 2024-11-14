Ramamma Kunta Lake encroachments by NITAHM: HC seeks response on report

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday, November 14, directed both the petitioner and concerned authorities to file affidavits in support of their respective positions regarding a report submitted by the Lake Protection Committee (LPC) on encroachments in the buffer zone of Ramamma Kunta Lake, in Gachibowli.

During the hearing, the Division Bench, led by Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Sreenivas Rao, warned both parties that any attempt to mislead the court would be taken very seriously.

NITAHM encroaches Ramamma Kunta Lake: Report

The case stems from a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the Human Rights and Consumer Protection Cell Trust, represented by its member and SPA holder, Thakur Indraja Singh. The PIL seeks the removal of alleged encroachments by the National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management (NITAHM) on the Full Tank Level (FTL) of Ramamma Kunta Lake, which falls within the jurisdiction of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

Sarfaraz Ahmed, the HMDA Commissioner, reported on July 24, 2023, that there are 3,532 lakes and water bodies within HMDA jurisdiction. His report indicated that final notifications had been issued for 230 lakes, while preliminary notifications had been issued for 2,525 lakes. He assured the court that final notifications for the remaining lakes would be completed within three months.

The dispute over encroachments at Ramamma Kunta Lake dates back to a previous court order issued on July 27, 2023. In that order, the court instructed the Lake Protection Committee to investigate and report on encroachments in the buffer zones of all water bodies under HMDA limits.

Conflicting claims on lake encroachments

However, Thakur Indraja Singh disputed the findings of the Lake Protection Committee’s report and HMDA’s claims. He argued that NITAHM’s encroachment on Ramamma Kunta Lake had not been fully addressed and that significant portions of the lake’s buffer zone remain encroached upon. In contrast, government counsel contended that all identified encroachments had been removed.

In light of these conflicting claims, the bench directed the petitioner to file an affidavit within two weeks substantiating allegations of ongoing Ramamma Kunta Lake encroachment. The government pleader was also instructed to file an affidavit supporting the findings presented in the LPC report. The next hearing is scheduled for two weeks, with instructions for the registry to list the PIL for further proceedings.

Additionally, the court had earlier initiated a suo motu petition concerning final notifications for all water bodies within HMDA limits.