Ramayana trailer crosses border, wins praise in Pakistan

Hyderabad: The buzz around Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has now crossed the border. After taking social media by storm in India, the grand trailer starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash is receiving plenty of love from Pakistani content creators too.

From the film’s massive scale and VFX to Yash’s menacing appearance as Ravana, several Pakistani YouTubers appear impressed by what the makers have created.

Content creator Maviya Umer Farooqui expressed surprise over the amount of money poured into the film. Calling himself excited after watching the trailer, he praised Ranbir and Yash’s powerful entry scenes and said it would be interesting to see who wins the acting battle between the two stars.

YouTuber Hasnaat Khan was equally blown away by Ravana’s presentation. He praised the animation, CGI, stunts and large-scale fight sequences, repeatedly reacting with disbelief to the trailer’s visuals.

Another Pakistani reaction channel singled out Ranbir’s entry as Ram, Yash’s look as Ravana and Sai Pallavi’s divine appearance as Sita.

Released on July 30, the trailer introduces Ranbir as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman and Yash as Ravana. It offers glimpses of Ram’s exile, Ravana’s rise and the spectacular battle awaiting audiences. Interestingly, Sunny Deol’s Hanuman remains hidden from the trailer.

Ramayana: Part One is scheduled to arrive in theatres during Diwali 2026. The real battle between Ram and Ravana is still months away, but the trailer has already succeeded in bringing movie lovers on both sides of the border into the same conversation.