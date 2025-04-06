Ramdev slams opposition’s vote-bank politics on Waqf bill

Haridwar: The Waqf (Amendment) Act will strengthen India’s system of one Constitution, one law for all religions, yoga guru Ramdev said on Sunday and described the legislation’s passage in Parliament a “historic decision”.

He also alleged some political parties were opposing the legislation for votebank politics.

People of different communities would have demanded separate boards had the Waqf law not been made, Ramdev claimed.

There is a system of one Constitution, one law for Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Jains and Buddhists and the Waqf law will strengthen this system, he told reporters on the occasion of Ram Navami.

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was passed by Parliament last week after heated debates in both Houses, paving the way for it to become law.

Asked about the removal of a ban on Ram Navami processions in West Bengal, Ramdev said such restrictions were imposed for votebank polarisation.

There should be no bans on religious festivals such as Ram Navami, Janmashtami and Eid, he asserted.

India is the country of Ram, Krishna, Hanuman and Shiva, where everyone is respected. Hinduism does not hate anyone, Ramdev said.

Muslims should believe in their faith and religion but they also know that Ram is their ancestor as well, the yoga guru claimed.

“Ram is our nation, religion, culture, our basic nature, dignity,” he added.

