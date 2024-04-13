Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Siddaramaiah thanks NIA, police for arresting accused

Mysuru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday thanked the National Investigation Agency and the state police over the arrest of the accused in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case.

He maintained that the truth would come out after interrogation.

“I thank the NIA and the Karnataka police. They were able to trace the accused persons and arrest them in Kolkata,” Siddaramaiah told reporters here.

The Chief Minister said the accused have been brought to Bengaluru on transit remand.

“After interrogation, we will get to know what had happened,” he said.

The NIA arrested Mussavir Hussain Shazib and Adbul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa from Kolkata for their alleged role in March 1 blast at Rameshwaram Cafe here, which left 10 people injured.

According to NIA, Shazib placed the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at the cafe and Taahaa was the mastermind.