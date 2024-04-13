Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Siddaramaiah thanks NIA, police for arresting accused

The NIA arrested Mussavir Hussain Shazib and Adbul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa from Kolkata for their alleged role in March 1 blast at Rameshwaram Cafe here, which left 10 people injured.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th April 2024 1:08 pm IST
Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Siddaramaiah thanks NIA, police for arresting accused
Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah

Mysuru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday thanked the National Investigation Agency and the state police over the arrest of the accused in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case.

He maintained that the truth would come out after interrogation.

“I thank the NIA and the Karnataka police. They were able to trace the accused persons and arrest them in Kolkata,” Siddaramaiah told reporters here.

MS Education Academy

The Chief Minister said the accused have been brought to Bengaluru on transit remand.

“After interrogation, we will get to know what had happened,” he said.

The NIA arrested Mussavir Hussain Shazib and Adbul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa from Kolkata for their alleged role in March 1 blast at Rameshwaram Cafe here, which left 10 people injured.

According to NIA, Shazib placed the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at the cafe and Taahaa was the mastermind.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th April 2024 1:08 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button