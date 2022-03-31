Ramzan 2022: Saudi calls on Muslims to sight moon on April 1

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court on Wednesday has called on all Muslims living in the kingdom to sight the crescent moon of the holy month of Ramzan 1443-2022 on Friday evening, April 1, Shaban 29, reported the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

In an announcement, the court called on Muslims who sight the moon by the naked eye, or through binoculars to report to the nearest court and register their testimonies, or report to the nearest centre that can contact a court.

If Friday, April 1, is the last day of Shaban, Ramzan will fall on Saturday, April 2, as the Islamic month is 29 or 30 days according to the lunar calendar. But, if it completes 30 days, Ramzan will fall on Sunday, April 3.

What is Ramzan?

In Islam, Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, also known as the Hijri calendar— a lunar calendar consisting of twelve months beginning with Muharram, and ending with Zul-Hijjah. Each month starts with the sighting of the moon. Eid Al Fitr, on the other hand, marks the end of the month-long fast.

The calendar has been observed for more than 1,440 years and is used to date important Islamic events including the start of Ramzan, Eid-Al-Fitr, and the beginning of the Haj.

Ramzan is the holiest month in the Islamic calendar and is believed to be the month during which the Qur’an was revealed to Prophet Muhammad.

Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset, and abstain from food and drink during this period.