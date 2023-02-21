Ramzan 2023 in UAE: Only 30 days away for month of fasting

The first day of Sha’ban 1444 AH (Anno Hegirae in Latin or “in the year of the Hijra”) – 2023 begins on Tuesday, February 21, and serves as a reminder that Ramzan is just around the corner – only 30 days away.

According to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society, the crescent moon — which indicates the beginning of the Hijri month— of Sha’ban observed on Monday, February 20. Therefore, Tuesday, February 21, will be Sha’ban 1.

Therefore, Monday was the last and 29th day of Rajab 1444 Hijri.

Muslims around the world begin to prepare for the fast of Ramzan from dawn to dusk in the month of Sha’ban. Many people fast on some days of the month to prepare their bodies for Ramzan.

Earlier this year, Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, a member of the International Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, noted that the first day of Ramadan is likely to be Thursday, March 23, 2023.

On the other hand, Eid ul Fitr, marks the end of the month-long fast. Eid ul Fitr is expected to begin on Friday, April 21, 2023.

The start of Ramzan and Eid-Al-Fitr will be confirmed closer to the date, based on the moon-sighting tradition.

What is Ramzan?

In Islam, Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, also known as the Hijri calendar— a lunar calendar consisting of twelve months beginning with Muharram, and ending with Zul-Hijjah. Each month starts with the sighting of the moon. Eid Al-Fitr, on the other hand, marks the end of the month-long fast.

The calendar has been observed for more than 1,440 years and is used to date important Islamic events including the start of Ramzan, Eid-Al-Fitr, and the beginning of the Haj.

Ramzan is the holiest month in the Islamic calendar and is believed to be the month during which the Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad. Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset, and abstain from food and drink during this period.