Ramzan 2023: Saudi ready to receive millions to Grand Mosque, Prophet’s Mosque

Riyadh: The Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah are ready to receive millions of worshippers and visitors during the holy month of Ramzan 1444 AH/2023, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

With the latest technology and highest standards, the head of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais announced the readiness of the two holy Mosques for the holy month.

Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais said that all stairs, elevators, sound systems, guidance services and technical services have been prepared to receive the influx of visitors that the two mosques will witness during the holy month.

Al-Sudais said that the presidency “has completed the maintenance of the advanced audio system, as well as the audio and video broadcasting of the call to prayer and prayers around the world as part of the Ramzan preparations.”

On March 16, Al Sudais published a list of the imams who will lead the Taraweeh, night prayers that take place during Ramzan.

Muslims from all over the world and within the kingdom, especially during the last ten days of the holy month of Ramzan, visit the two holy Mosques to perform Taraweeh, and Umrah and pay respect to the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

In recent months, Saudi Arabia has unveiled a series of facilities for Muslims who want to come to the country to perform Umrah.

The kingdom expects the number of Umrah pilgrims to reach 9 million from the beginning of the season last July until the end of Ramzan.

The monitoring committee announced that the month of Ramzan will start on Thursday after the observers were unable to spot the new crescent moon on Tuesday.