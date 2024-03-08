Ramzan 2024: List of 4 foods to avoid eating in Sehri and why

Hyderabad: Muslims worldwide are gearing up for the holy month of Ramzan which is expected to commence on Monday evening, March 11. Ahead of the sacred month, social media, particularly Instagram, is abuzz with informative reels and posts related to Ramzan preparations and also about dietary management during fasts.

One such reel featuring a dietician named Sakina has caught attention as she shares insights on foods to avoid during Sehri, the pre-dawn meal before fasting during Ramzan.

Ramzan 2024: Foods To Avoid During Sehri

In the video, she tells her followers the importance of choosing energy-boosting foods while avoiding the items that may lead to dehydration, bloating, and lethargy throughout the day. Her caption read: “If you want to have as much energy as possible and make fasting as easy as it can be pls avoid these foods…”

Here are the key points she highlighted:

Coffee: Sakina advises against consuming coffee during Sehri, citing caffeine’s diuretic effects that can lead to dehydration. Additionally, sugary coffee may cause blood sugar spikes and crashes, resulting in fatigue and hunger.

Oily Foods: Foods like parathas, nihari, fried samosas, and leftover biryani, rich in oils, can lead to bloating, acidity, and excessive thirst throughout the day.

Salty Foods: Instant noodles, processed cheese, and sausages, high in salt, can contribute to throat dryness and extreme thirst during the fasting period.

Sakina recommends avoiding anything high in sugar and salt.

The dietician encourages a balanced and nutritious Sehri to provide sustained energy throughout the day. It’s also important to consult with a healthcare professional or registered dietitian if you have any specific dietary concerns or health conditions.

Stay tuned Siasat.com for further insights on healthy foods for Sehri and Iftar in our upcoming stories.