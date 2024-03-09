Ramzan 2024 moon will not be visible in Kuwait: Here’s why

Kuwait: The crescent moon for the upcoming holy month of Ramzan 1445 AH-2024 will not be visible in the sky of the Kuwait.

In a press statement, Kuwait’s Al-Ujairi Scientific Center confirmed that the Ramzan crescent in Kuwait cannot be seen due to Al-Ujairi’s criteria, including its duration, height, and declination.

The center indicated that the Ramzan this year will bring a spring atmosphere, coinciding with the winter season for the next nine years.

According to astronomical calculations, Ramzan next year will fall in winter, and it will return to coincide with the days of Al-Murabbaniyya for four more years, starting from 2028, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.

During this period, the weather is predicted to remain moderate and cold until 2034.

Ramzan commences in winter with longer night hours, resulting in shorter fasting periods, unlike summer’s longer fasting hours.

Ramzan 1445 AH–2024 will be the last Ramzan in the spring season, and it will return in this season again after 27 years.

This year’s fasting hours will be 13 hours and 10 minutes, with dawn calls at 44 minutes in the morning and Maghrib calls at 5 minutes past 5:00 in the evening.