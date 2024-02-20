Ramzan 2024: Reduced working hours expected for workers in UAE

Ahead of Ramzan 2024, workers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are anticipating shorter working hours during the holy month, Time Out Dubai reported.

The month of Ramzan is expected to be called on March 11 or 12, which means the daily fast may begin in the evening of either day. However, dates will not be confirmed until the moon sighting is closer to the time. It is being reported that only when the UAE’s moon-sighting committee spots the crescent will the start of Ramzan be officially confirmed.

Considering that last year the private sector reduced the working hours of employees by two hours per day during the holy month, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has urged companies to apply flexible or remote work patterns during this Ramzan.

The ministry issued a notice stating, “In accordance with the requirements and the nature of their work, companies may apply flexible work patterns within the limits of the daily working hours during the days of Ramzan.”

Private sector workers are usually required to work for eight hours a day with an hour break, as per UAE labor law. Meanwhile, federal decree law no. 33 states that working times should be reduced by two hours during Ramzan, irrespective of whether they are Muslim or not.

It is expected that Ramzan may end on April 8 or 9, which will be followed by Eid al-Fitr and the associated public holidays.