Ramzan 2024: Saudi Arabia hosts Iftar banquet in New Delhi

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) recently hosted an Iftar banquet at Abu Bakr As-Siddiq Mosque, affiliated with the Abul Kalam Azad Center for Islamic Awareness in the state of New Delhi, India, during Ramzan.

The event on Thursday, March 28, was attended by over 1,000 people, and organized by the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance.

Also Read Watch: Saudi policeman helps disabled pilgrim to see Kaaba

It was attended by professors from Jamia Islamia Sanabil and heads of Islamic associations and centres, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

This initiative is part of the Iftar project of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud for Muslims around the world during Ramzan.

Sheikh Mohamed Abd Al-Hameed Al-Rahmani, head of the Abul Kalam Azad Center for Islamic Awareness, praised the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques for establishing Ramzan programs that assist Muslims in fasting and performing worship.

On Friday, March 15, the Kingdom hosted a grand Iftar banquet at the Jama Masjid, located in New Delhi, which holds the title of the largest mosque in India.