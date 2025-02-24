Ramzan 2025 in UAE: Sharjah extends paid parking hours

The Sharjah City Municipality announced on Monday, February 24, the extension of paid public parking hours for the month of Ramzan 1446 AH-2025.

Parking fees will be enforced daily from 8 am until midnight. For one hour after each Adhan (call to prayer), parking around mosques will be free.

Neighbourhood parks will be open from 4 pm to midnight, while Al Seyouh Family Park, Al Seyouh Ladies Park, Sharjah National Park, and Al Rolla Park will remain open until 1 am.

The municipality said it is fully prepared for the holy month, having implemented comprehensive plans to monitor and inspect food establishments more closely.

A dedicated team of 380 inspectors has been assigned to oversee food sales outlets, address negative practices, and eliminate visual disturbances across the city.

Additionally, permits have begun to be issued for establishments planning to host activities during Ramzan.