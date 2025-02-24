Ramzan 2025 in UAE: Sharjah extends paid parking hours

For one hour after each Adhan (call to prayer), parking around mosques will be free.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th February 2025 5:17 pm IST
Ramzan 2025 in UAE: Sharjah extends paid parking hours
Representative image

The Sharjah City Municipality announced on Monday, February 24, the extension of paid public parking hours for the month of Ramzan 1446 AH-2025.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Parking fees will be enforced daily from 8 am until midnight. For one hour after each Adhan (call to prayer), parking around mosques will be free.

Also Read
Ramzan 2025: UAE announces working hours for private sector employees

Neighbourhood parks will be open from 4 pm to midnight, while Al Seyouh Family Park, Al Seyouh Ladies Park, Sharjah National Park, and Al Rolla Park will remain open until 1 am.

MS Creative School

The municipality said it is fully prepared for the holy month, having implemented comprehensive plans to monitor and inspect food establishments more closely.

Also Read
Ramzan 2025: UAE announces official work hours for public sector employees

A dedicated team of 380 inspectors has been assigned to oversee food sales outlets, address negative practices, and eliminate visual disturbances across the city.

Additionally, permits have begun to be issued for establishments planning to host activities during Ramzan.

Serene Vistas
Germanten Hospital
Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th February 2025 5:17 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button