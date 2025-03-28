Ramzan 2025: Last Friday prayers held at Grand Mosque, Prophet’s Mosque

The two preachers of the Two Holy Mosques urged people to pay Zakat al-Fitr, welcome Eid with joy, and maintain family ties.

Published: 29th March 2025 3:27 am IST
A vast congregation of Muslim worshippers, dressed in white ihram garments, gathers around the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque (Masjid al-Haram) in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, for the last Friday prayer of Ramzan. The sacred black-draped Kaaba stands at the centre, adorned with golden Arabic calligraphy.
Thousands of Muslim worshippers gather at the Grand Mosque in Makkah for the last Friday prayer of Ramzan. Photo: SPA

Crowds of worshippers performed the last Friday prayer of the holy month of Ramzan at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, in an atmosphere of faith and spirituality on March 28.

From the early morning hours, the corridors, floors, and courtyards of the Two Holy Mosques were filled with worshippers eager to seize the blessings of the sacred month.

Preachers at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque urged worshippers to bid farewell to Ramzan with good deeds, pay Zakat al-Fitr, and welcome Eid al-Fitr with joy, while maintaining family ties and striving for righteousness throughout the year.

At the Grand Mosque, Sheikh Yasser Al-Dosari encouraged worshippers to increase their acts of worship in the remaining days of Ramzan, emphasising that “deeds are judged by their endings, and what matters is a perfect conclusion, not an imperfect beginning.”

He highlighted the importance of supplication, calling it one of the greatest acts of devotion, particularly at the end of Ramzan, as it plays a crucial role in the acceptance of good deeds. He also stressed the significance of Zakat al-Fitr, describing it as a means of purification for those who fast, sustenance for the poor, and a way to draw closer to God.

At the Prophet’s Mosque, Sheikh Ahmed Al-Huthaifi called on worshippers to prepare for Eid Al-Fitr by expressing gratitude to God for guidance to Islam, and by cherishing the security, faith, unity, and prosperity that He has bestowed upon this blessed land.

President of the Grand Mosque and Prophet’s Mosque Affairs, Sheikh Dr Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, announced the success of the operational plan for the fourth Friday prayer of Ramzan.

He emphasised that enrichment plans, initiatives, and pre-prepared programmes contributed to ensuring that pilgrims could perform their rituals with ease and comfort, while also enhancing the quality of their faith experience within the Two Holy Mosques.

