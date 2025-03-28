Ramzan 2025: Last Friday prayers held at Grand Mosque, Prophet’s Mosque

Crowds of worshippers performed the last Friday prayer of the holy month of Ramzan at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, in an atmosphere of faith and spirituality on March 28.

From the early morning hours, the corridors, floors, and courtyards of the Two Holy Mosques were filled with worshippers eager to seize the blessings of the sacred month.

Preachers at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque urged worshippers to bid farewell to Ramzan with good deeds, pay Zakat al-Fitr, and welcome Eid al-Fitr with joy, while maintaining family ties and striving for righteousness throughout the year.

At the Grand Mosque, Sheikh Yasser Al-Dosari encouraged worshippers to increase their acts of worship in the remaining days of Ramzan, emphasising that “deeds are judged by their endings, and what matters is a perfect conclusion, not an imperfect beginning.”

خطيب المسجد الحرام الشيخ أ.د. ياسر الدوسري: اللهم أعد علينا #رمضان أعواما عديدة وأزمنة مديدة ونحن في صحة وعافية وحياة رغيدة#الإخبارية pic.twitter.com/jlR5qAY6RU — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) March 28, 2025

He highlighted the importance of supplication, calling it one of the greatest acts of devotion, particularly at the end of Ramzan, as it plays a crucial role in the acceptance of good deeds. He also stressed the significance of Zakat al-Fitr, describing it as a means of purification for those who fast, sustenance for the poor, and a way to draw closer to God.

At the Prophet’s Mosque, Sheikh Ahmed Al-Huthaifi called on worshippers to prepare for Eid Al-Fitr by expressing gratitude to God for guidance to Islam, and by cherishing the security, faith, unity, and prosperity that He has bestowed upon this blessed land.

خطيب المسجد النبوي الشيخ د. أحمد الحذيفي: حقيق على من أدرك هذه الليالي المباركات أن يشكر الله على منة حسن التمام، فأنعموا بما بقي من لحظات شهركم فإن العبرة في الفضائل بكمال النهايات لا بنقص البدايات#الإخبارية pic.twitter.com/y0l48MAZOV — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) March 28, 2025

President of the Grand Mosque and Prophet’s Mosque Affairs, Sheikh Dr Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, announced the success of the operational plan for the fourth Friday prayer of Ramzan.

He emphasised that enrichment plans, initiatives, and pre-prepared programmes contributed to ensuring that pilgrims could perform their rituals with ease and comfort, while also enhancing the quality of their faith experience within the Two Holy Mosques.