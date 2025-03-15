Ramzan 2025: Rakhi Sawant’s video from Dubai wins hearts online

Mumbai: Controversial queen Rakhi Sawant never fails to surprise her fans, whether it’s her personal life or professional side, she always stays in the headlines.

Recently, Rakhi was in the news for sponsoring 20 underprivileged people for Umrah during Ramzan. And now, another video of her is going viral, winning hearts all over social media.

In the clip, Rakhi, clad in a burqa, can be seen personally distributing Iftar meals to workers in Dubai. She has taken the initiative to start free Iftar distribution in the city, spreading kindness during the holy month of Ramzan.

While some questioned her intentions, a majority of social media users praised her efforts, reminding critics that no one should judge when good deeds are being done. Fans have lauded her for always coming forward to help those in need.

For the unversed, Rakhi Sawant performed her second Umrah in January this year. She accepted Islam when she married her former husband Adil Khan Durrani, even changing her name to Fatima.

Whether loved or criticized, Rakhi continues to make headlines and this time, it’s for all the right reasons!