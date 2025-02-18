Ramzan: BJP MLA Raja Singh attacks Telangana govt for reducing work hours

Hyderabad: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh on Tuesday, February 18, targeted the Congress government for giving allowing Muslim employees to leave offices early at 4 p.m. during the incoming Ramzan month. The relaxation of work timings is regular and happens every year in the state.

On February 17, the Telangana government has issued an order permitting all government Muslim employees/teachers/contract /outsourcing/boards/corporations and public sector employees to leave their offices/schools at 4.00 p.m. during the Month of Ramzan from March 2 to March 31 (both days inclusive) to offer prayers.

Attacking the Telangana government over the issue, Raja Singh said “I want to ask CM Revanth Reddy if there are similar benefits extended to Hindus on occasion of Ugadi and other Hindu festivals. The state government does not make arrangements for Hindu festivals. The Telangana people should understand what kind of people they have elected. Former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao was eight Nizam and CM Revanth Reddy is the ninth Nizam,” he said.

The BJP MLA went on to claim that wherever Congress governments are formed such privileges (like in Ramzan) are extended to the Muslims. “I urge the Hindus of Telangana to understand the Congress party agenda. In coming days, the Congress will impose a ban on Hindu festivals. If BJP comes to power we will ban all such privileges,” Raja Singh said.

Raja Singh and the BJP’s state leadership are also reportedly at crossroads over the appointment of the Golconda unit president with the controversial MLA threatening to quit the party if the leadership does not agree to his referral.

The Golconda unit comes under Raja Singh’s legislative constituency. The BJP leader had referred his nominee but the leadership has reportedly chosen another local leader as the party’s Golconda president.

Raja Singh claimed that despite suggesting a Backward Class (BC) or Scheduled Class (SC) candidate for the Golconda BJP president post, the position was reportedly given to someone closely associated with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM.