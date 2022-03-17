Ramzan in Hyderabad: Shops, hotels to remain open during night

Hyderabad: The minister for Minority Welfare K Ishwar held a high-level meeting on Wednesday in connection with special arrangements during the holy month of Ramzan to ensure uninterrupted electricity, water supply, and sanitation. The minister instructed for the urgent completion of the repairing works of Makkah Masjid and Shahi Masjid.

This review meeting was attended by State’s home minister Mohammad Mehmood Ali, minister for animal husbandry Shrinivas Yadav, the chairman of SC Corporation Banda Prakash, the government advisor A K Khan and the MLAs Ameen Ul Hassan Jafari, Riazul Hasan Affendi, Kausar Mohiuddin, Mouzzam Khan, Ahmad Balalah, Ahmed Pasha Qadri Jaffar Hussain Meraj, M Gopal, K Venkatesh, M Gopinath, the police commissioner C V Anand, secretary Minority welfare Ahmad Nadeem, director Minority Welfare Shahnawaz Qasim, GHMC commissioner Lokesh Kumar, commissioner civil supplies Anil Kumar and officials of other departments.

It was decided in the meeting that the Ramzan gift clothes would be distributed among the poor before the Eid.

K Ishwar said that the KCR-led government in Telangana decided to celebrate festivals of all religions. Eid and other festivals are celebrated in the state in an environment of peace and brotherhood.

The minister directed the concerned officials for completing the arrangement before the onset of Ramzan. Special attention will be paid to maintain law and order. Arrangements will be made for the completion of necessary repair works near mosques. Road repairs and drainage cleaning will also be undertaken along with uninterrupted electricity and water supply.

The minister said that toilets and ablution facilities will be made near the mosques and Eidgahs. He instructed the police officials to permit hotels and shops to remain open during the night and not to force them for closure.

The minister also directed the GHMC officials to ensure intermittent disposal of the garbage from near the mosques to ensure cleanliness.