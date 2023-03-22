Ramzan in India: Here are live updates on Moon sighting

Hyderabad: Ramzan, also known as Ramadan, is a holy month for Muslims all over the world, including India. The month of Ramzan is observed by fasting and offering prayers. The date for the beginning of Ramzan in India is declared based on the sighting of the crescent.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee President Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Deccan is going to hold its monthly meeting on March 22, 2023, at 6:00 pm at Khanqah Kamil, Astana Shutaria Dabeerpura, Hyderabad, to declare the date for the beginning of Ramzan in India. This meeting is crucial as it will decide when the holy month of Ramzan will begin in the country.

Muslims asked to report crescent sighting in Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, the committee has provided phone numbers for people to inform if they sight the crescent.

Whoever sees the moon before 8 pm should inform the phone number 24603597, and after 8 o’clock on the phone numbers 24513246, 24576832, 24521088, or mobile numbers 9866112393, 9391964951, 9885151354, 900008138.

Also Read Haleem makers gear up for Ramzan in Hyderabad

When is Ramzan starting in India?

If the crescent is sighted today, then the holy month of Ramzan in India will begin tomorrow. Otherwise, it will start on Friday.

However, in Saudi Arabia, the crescent was not sighted on Tuesday evening, and hence Ramzan will begin on Thursday in the country. The same is true for other Middle East countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Ramzan in India is marked by fasting, prayer, and charitable deeds. People are encouraged to help the needy and the poor during the holy month.

Live updates

6:40 pm: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee’s meeting is underway in Hyderabad. The meetings are also taking place in various other cities in India.

6:00 pm: In New Zealand, Moon has not been sighted today. As confirmed and announced by the Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand (FIANZ), Ramzan’s first day will be Friday.