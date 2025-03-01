Ramzan in India to begin tomorrow

The holy month of Ramzan in India is set to begin tomorrow, on March 2, Sunday.

Although the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Sadar Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Deccan, also known as the Moon Sighting Committee, conducted a meeting the previous day, no moon was sighted. That is the reason the Shaban month consisted of 30 days.

Ramzan in India to begin with summer season

For the first time in 33 years, Ramzan will begin with the summer season this year. It was in 1992 when Ramzan and summer began together. The next time the beginning of the holy month and the summer season will coincide in 2047.

This year, the fasting duration during Ramzan will increase from 13 hours and 17 minutes to 13 hours and 45 minutes, as it extends with each passing day in the summer season.

With the holy month beginning tomorrow, business establishments and restaurants in Hyderabad and other cities across India have ramped up their preparations.

Ramzan, the ninth month of the lunar calendar, holds profound significance for Muslims worldwide. Throughout this holy month, Muslims fast from dawn until sunset, refraining from both food and drink, including water, during daylight hours.







