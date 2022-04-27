Ramzan Recap: 6 spots that served best Sehri in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The holy month of Ramzan, which is about fasting and spirituality, is also about food. In other words, the month is essentially a food festival that lasts for a month. You get to taste several lip-smacking varieties of food both during Iftar and Seher. And when it comes to Hyderabadis, they have always been front and center when there’s food on display. Ramzan food in this city of Nizams is something that is always the talk of town.

Ramzan is underway and the streets of Hyderabad are bustling with food lovers relishing the seasonal delicacies and vendors whipping out their best. Just five more days and the most joyous month of the year will come to an end. So, let’s have a quick recap of the best spots/eateries that served best Sehri food in Hyderabad this month.

Hyderabad’s popular food blogger Dr Foodie aka Dr Ahmed Ashfaq shared a reel on his Instagram handle giving us a list of 6 best sehri places in the town.

Aazebo – Tolichowki

Biryaniwalla & Co. – Banjara Hills Rd No: 3

Peshawar – Lakdikapul

Meraj’s Palm Arabiana – Shamshabad

Dine hill – Banjara Hills Rd No: 1

Fanooz – AC Guards

Watch his reel below.

Siasat.com has also reviewed the Sehri buffet at Meraj’s Palm Arabiana. The restaurant is serving unlimited buffet meal priced at just Rs 786. Check out the video below.

