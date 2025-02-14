Ramzan vibes kick in! Season’s first Haleem arrives in Hyderabad

Ramzan vibes are officially in the air as Hyderabad welcomes the season’s first Haleem! Popular food bloggers gave a sneak peek of this much-awaited dish, with reels flooding Instagram and leaving Haleem lovers super excited.

This year, the first batch of Haleem comes from the city’s renowned Sarvi restaurant in Banjara Hills. Known for its rich flavors and top-notch ingredients, Sarvi’s Haleem strikes the perfect balance, neither too spicy nor too bland.

A new addition to their menu, Special Haleem, has already become a hit among food bloggers, especially for its Chicken 65 topping that adds an extra layer of indulgence.

The price of dish here starts at Rs 300 for a regular serving and goes up to Rs 2,600 for the special jumbo, depending on the quantity. Whether you’re craving a single portion or planning a feast with family and friends, there’s an option for everyone to enjoy this rich and flavorful delicacy.

What Makes Haleem Special?

Haleem is a dish like no other! Made by pounding mutton or chicken, blending it with an array of spices and dry fruits, and slow-cooking it on a traditional Bhatti (charcoal stove), this delicacy is rich in both taste and texture. With generous amounts of ghee, it’s a true indulgence that makes all diet plans go out the window!

With the Haleem season officially kicked off, which restaurant do you think serves the most authentic Hyderabadi Haleem? Drop your recommendations in the comments!