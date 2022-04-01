Ramzan: WHO issues COVID guidelines for religious practices

Hyderabad: Ramzan in Hyderabad and other cities of India is going to begin either on April 3 or 4 based on the sighting of the crescent.

Ahead of the beginning of the holy month, the World Health Organization (WHO) issued COVID guidelines for religious practices.

Fasting

Dismissing myths, the organization made it clear that fasting does not increase the risk of COVID infection.

However, it mentioned that person who feels sick or experiences COVID symptoms including fever, cough, headache, sore throat, tiredness, etc., may consider a religious license to break the fast in consultation with a doctor.

Social distancing

The organization mentioned that a social distance of at least 1 meter must be maintained. It also asked people to avoid gathering.

As per the guidelines, virtual gathering is the best option, however, if it is not possible, holding events outdoors is an alternative option.

In case of holding an event indoors, maintaining good ventilation will be a good option. Apart from it, limit the number of people present in an indoor event.

Safety to be following at mosque

WHO listed the safety that needs to be ensured while offering prayers at mosques during Ramzan. They are

Prefer offering prayer at the mosque where namaz is held outside or one which is well ventilated. Carry a personal prayer rug from home. Perform wudu at home.

Health during Ramzan

Special care should be given to health during Ramzan especially due to the heatwave prevailing in Telangana.

Some of the health tips are

Avoid junk food Minimize high sugar content food Sleep well. Stay active.

Ramzan in Hyderabad

The upcoming is going to be special as it will be the first Ramzan after the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

During the last two Ramzans, COVID restrictions were in place due to which people were reluctant to visit crowded places. Apart from it, businesses were also impacted during the month.