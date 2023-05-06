Ranbir Kapoor, SRK to think about release dates of Jawan, Animal

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor who has given two consecutive superhit films- Brahamastra and TJMM in the worst phase of Bollywood is on the best stage of his career currently. The actor was spotted at T-series office last evening as he will be next seen in the production house’s ‘Animal’ which is set to release on August 11. Rumours mills suggest that the Rockstar actor has met SRK regarding the latter’s upcoming film Jawan’s release date.

The meeting happened after it was reported that Jawan release date has been postponed and it might release on August 11 too. A few reports claim that two big actors of Bollywood have met in this regard in T-series office while other reports quoting sources claim that calls have been made to Shah Rukh Khan to delay ‘Jawan’ by a few weeks by T Series production officials and Ranbir Kapoor.

A report quoting source says, “Perhaps, yesterday Ranbir also spoke to Shah Rukh regarding this. “Time and again, it has been proven in the past ten years that a clash of big films should be avoided as they eat into each other’s business. If ‘Jawan’ is delayed, it would be a magnanimous move by SRK.”

“Ranbir would obviously be happy. And if a decision of such kind has been taken, Ranbir must have already extended his vote of thanks to SRK. Theatres would love both the films to run well. Actually, both movies are believed to have been made well with very interesting plots,” the source concludes.

‘Jawan’ has Nayanthara opposite Shah Rukh and is produced by Gauri Khan and directed by Atlee.

Animal has Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Parineeti Chopra and Prem Chopra in lead roles. The movie is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.