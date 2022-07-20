Ranbir Kapoor to romance Deepika Padukone, details inside

Mumbai: What could be more exciting than the enthusiastic fans especially the movie buffs watching favorite stars together on screen? Fans of the Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone have been eagerly waiting to see them back together on big screen again for a while now. They were last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha that was released in 2015.

Ranbir, Deepika and Hrithik in Ramayana

Now, it seems like the wait is finally over! After almost 7 years, Ranbir and Deepika will be sharing the space once again. Yes, you read that right! A latest report in Bollywood Hungama suggests that the makers of ‘Ramayana’, which is one of the most anticipated movies of Bollywood, have roped in Ranbir Kapoor in the lead along with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika. While Deepika will be seen playing Sita, Ranbir and Hrithik will play Lord Ram and Ravana respectively in the Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial.

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor (Instagram)

Ramayana will go on floors from the mid-next year, as per the newsportal.

If the reports are to be believed it is surely going to be a exciting project. However, an official announcement from the makers is still awaited.

More About Ramayana

Ramayana will mark Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s second project. Their first movie is Siddharth Anand’s ‘Fighter’. Ranbir and Deepika, on the other hand, have worked together in Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani (2013), Bombay Talkies (2013) and Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008).