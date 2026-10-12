Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana: Part 1 release date locked, not Diwali

Mumbai: The makers of the upcoming epic film ‘Ramayana: Part 1’ have locked the film’s release on November 5 ahead of Diwali.

On Sunday, the makers took their Instagram, and unveiled a new ensemble poster featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Rocking Star Yash as Ravana, while announcing that Part 1 of the two-part epic will release worldwide on November 5, 2026.

They wrote in the caption, “On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, we celebrate the beginning of a new era. Yeh Ram ke Yug ka Aarambh hai. Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana Part 1: In cinemas WORLDWIDE, across all premium formats, from 5th November. Advance bookings open on Dussehra”.

On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, we celebrate the beginning of a new era. Yeh Ram ke Yug ka Aarambh hai. 🏹



Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana Part 1: In cinemas WORLDWIDE, across all premium formats, from 5th November.



Advance bookings open on Dussehra. pic.twitter.com/pKLvArFQCg — The World Of Ramayana (@WorldOfRamayana) October 11, 2026

The announcement celebrates the beginning of a new era with the message, “Yeh Ram Ke Yug Ka Aarambh Hai,” and confirms that advance bookings will open on Dussehra.

The film is helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with 8-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is envisioned as a two-part epic. ‘Ramayana: Part 1’ will release worldwide on November 5, 2026, followed by ‘Ramayana: Part 2’ in Diwali 2027, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam across India.

The project combines Indian mythology with large-scale visual effects, with music composed by A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer. Promising an immersive cinematic experience, the film is among the most anticipated releases in Indian cinema.

The film will release in IMAX, with Sony Pictures distributing the film globally, while Dharma Productions will act as distributors for the Hindi-speaking market.