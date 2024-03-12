Randeep Hooda rejected Ankita Lokhande saying, 'You are too...'

Mumbai: Actress and Bigg Boss 17 contestant Ankita Lokhande has been making headlines as she opened up about her experience working on the upcoming Bollywood movie Swatantra Veer Savarkar. The film, directed by none other than her co-star Randeep Hooda, delves into the life of the iconic freedom fighter and writer, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

The Role of Yamunabai Savarkar

In Swatantra Veer Savarkar, Ankita Lokhande portrays Yamunabai Savarkar, the wife of Savarkar. Yamunabai was not just a supportive partner but also a strong and influential woman in her own right.

Randeep Hooda’s Initial Hesitation

During a press conference, Ankita revealed an interesting tidbit about her journey with the film. Randeep Hooda, who not only stars in the movie but also directs it, initially expressed reservations about casting Ankita in the role of Yamunabai. His reason? He felt she was ‘too pretty” for the character.

Ankita recalled their conversation in Marathi, “I don’t think I want you in the film’. I was like, why? He was like, ‘You are too pretty for the character (Yamunabai Savarkar)’. I was like, ‘Please don’t say that’”.

Swatantra Veer Savarkar promises to be an engaging biopic, shedding light on the lesser-known aspects of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar’s life. With Ankita Lokhande’s portrayal of Yamunabai and Randeep Hooda’s meticulous direction, the film is set to captivate audiences when it releases in theaters on March 22 in both Hindi and Marathi.