Random COVID-19 testing of international arriving passengers begins at Delhi airport

The thermal screening will be done for all passengers at the point of entry and those found to be symptomatic during screening will be immediately isolated.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Published: 24th December 2022 11:43 am IST
Passengers from Milan arriving at Delhi airport being screened for COVID-19 infections (Twitter/ANI)

New Delhi: The random coronavirus testing of international arriving passengers started at Delhi airport on Saturday as the authorities step up measures to prevent the possible spread of the infection in the country.

Two percent of passengers arriving on each international flight will be subject to random coronavirus testing at airports from Saturday.

Such travelers in each flight shall be identified by the airlines concerned and after submitting the sample, passengers will be allowed to leave the airport.

The thermal screening will be done for all passengers at the point of entry and those found to be symptomatic during screening will be immediately isolated. The testing of the international arriving passengers started in the morning, according to an airport official.

“We are Ready! Your safety is our priority. 2% random sampling for international arriving passengers will commence today from 10 AM at T3, at no cost to the passengers,” Delhi airport said in a tweet in the morning.

It also urged everyone to cooperate with the on-ground staff during the testing procedures.

