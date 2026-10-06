Ranga Reddy DMHO Swarnakumari sent to 14-day judicial remand

The officials allegedly accepted Rs 1 lakh as the first part of the demanded amount for carrying out official work.

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Ranga Reddy DMHO Swarnakumari sent to 14-day judicial remand
Three people, including a DMHO and a health inspector, were arrested on Monday, October 5, for allegedly accepting bribe amount of Rs 1 lakh.

Hyderabad: A special Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court has sent Ranga Reddy District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Swarnakumari to 14 days of judicial custody in connection with an alleged bribery case.

The Telangana ACB arrested Swarnakumari, Health Inspector M Srinivas and private driver Madduri Krishnaiah on Monday, October 5. Swarnakumari was questioned before all three were produced before the court.

ACB alleges Rs 2 lakh bribe demand

As per ACB, Srinivas and Madduri Krishnaiah allegedly demanded Rs 2 lakh from a complainant based on the instructions of Swarnakumari.

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The officials allegedly accepted Rs 1 lakh as the first part of the demanded amount for carrying out official work.

The ACB said the money was sought in connection with a physiotherapy centre whose keys had been seized.

The alleged demand was also linked to issuing a new DM&HO licence for the physiotherapy centre.

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Rs 1 lakh recovered from driver

The ACB said its officials recovered the alleged bribe amount of Rs 1 lakh from private driver Madduri Krishnaiah.

For security reasons, the complainant’s identity has not been disclosed.

Further investigation is underway.

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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