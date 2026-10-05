Two health officials among 3 held by ACB for taking Rs 1L bribe

Hyderabad: Three people, including a DMHO and a health inspector, were arrested here on Monday, October 5, for allegedly accepting bribe amount of Rs 1 lakh, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials said.

On the instructions of two accused health officials, who are working at the office of District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO), Rangareddy district, a private driver of the health inspector, demanded an amount of Rs 2 lakh and was caught accepting a bribe amount of Rs 1 lakh from a complainant.

The bribe was demanded and accepted “as a reward” for returning the keys of the seized physiotherapy centre of the complainant, and as an undue advantage for not taking any further action against the centre for operating without a DMHO license, and also for issuing a new licence for the physiotherapy centre, the ACB said in a release.

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Amount recovered from driver

The bribe amount was recovered from the possession of the driver, the ACB said, adding the two accused health officials performed their duty “improperly and dishonestly” to obtain undue advantage.

The three accused were arrested and will be produced before a court here for judicial remand, it said.

The case is under investigation.