Rangareddy excise officials to monitor liquor sales, collect pending dues

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd February 2026 9:37 pm IST
Rangareddy division review meeting on Monday, Feb 23.
Rangareddy division review meeting held on Monday, Feb 23.

Hyderabad: P Dasarath, the Deputy Commissioner of Rangareddy, has instructed excise officials to launch a special drive focused on recovering pending licence fee payments from those who have not yet cleared their dues.

The DCP briefed officials about the drive during the Rangareddy Division review meeting held on Monday, February 23, at the Abkari Bhavan conference hall.

Dasarath asked Station House Officers and Excise Superintendents to track liquor sales and ensure that the government-fixed sales targets are achieved from these shops.

The enforcement teams and District Task Force should closely monitor licensed liquor shops, ensure that NDPL (Non-Duty-Paid Liquor) and other illegal liquor are not sold, DCP Dasarath told Rangardeddy officials.

Add as a preferred source on Google

The excise officials were asked to keep a strict watch on sales and transportation of marijuana and other drugs as well.

Assistant Commissioner Kishan, Medchal, Vikarabad, and Saroornagar ESs Naveen, Bhaskar Goud, and Ujjwal Reddy were present in this meeting.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd February 2026 9:37 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button