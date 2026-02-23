Rangareddy excise officials to monitor liquor sales, collect pending dues

Hyderabad: P Dasarath, the Deputy Commissioner of Rangareddy, has instructed excise officials to launch a special drive focused on recovering pending licence fee payments from those who have not yet cleared their dues.



The DCP briefed officials about the drive during the Rangareddy Division review meeting held on Monday, February 23, at the Abkari Bhavan conference hall.

Dasarath asked Station House Officers and Excise Superintendents to track liquor sales and ensure that the government-fixed sales targets are achieved from these shops.

The enforcement teams and District Task Force should closely monitor licensed liquor shops, ensure that NDPL (Non-Duty-Paid Liquor) and other illegal liquor are not sold, DCP Dasarath told Rangardeddy officials.

The excise officials were asked to keep a strict watch on sales and transportation of marijuana and other drugs as well.

Assistant Commissioner Kishan, Medchal, Vikarabad, and Saroornagar ESs Naveen, Bhaskar Goud, and Ujjwal Reddy were present in this meeting.