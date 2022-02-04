Range Rover to Mini Cooper: Karan Kundrra’s expensive car collection

Mumbai: One of the well-established and drool-worthy actors in the telly world, Karan Kundrra is currently enjoying his Bigg Boss 15’s successful journey where he ended up as a second runner-up of the show. Karan is known for his good looks, acting prowess, confident and out-spoke nature.

Karan Kundrra became overnight sensation with his acting debut in Ekta Kapoor’s 2009 show, Kitani Mohabbat Hai alongside Kritika Kamra. And since then there is no looking back him. He went on to participate in other shows like Sony TV’s Bayttaab Dil Ki Tamanna Hai and Aahat.

He even tried his hands in hosting which was widely appreciated. He hosted shows like Gumraah, He Ticket and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. He just did not stop there but went on to add another huge feather to his cap by judging a few big reality shows like Roadies and Love School. He was a gang leader in MTV Roadies X2 and X4.

Karan Kundrra Net Worth

According to various media reports, Karan Kundrra’s whopping net worth stands at Rs 74 crore (approx.) He charged around Rs 8 lakhs per week on Bigg Boss 15. His remuneration for other shows is not disclosed anywhere. Considering his massive net worth, it is obvious that the actor likes to spend his hard earned money on some extravagant things that he loves. His luxurious car collection is among them.

5 Expensive Wheels That Karan Owns

Here’s look at a few insanely expensive wheels that are parked in Karan Kundrra’s garage.

According to reports, Karan Kundrra is a proud owner of a Range Rover Sports SVR which is priced over Rs 1cr. He also owns a Mini Cooper S Convertible and a Ford Endeavour which are reportedly priced at about Rs 42L and Rs 15.45L respectively.

Apart from luxurious four wheels, Karan Kundrra also owns Harley Davidson and Ducati Diavel bikes which proves that he is also a ‘petrolhead’ just like other celebrities.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Karan Kundrra is making headlines for his relationship with Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash. Two met inside Salman Khan-hosted show, grew closer and immediately started dating making it official on national television.