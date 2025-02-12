Ranveer Allahbadia’s love life in trouble too? Who is his GF?

Mumbai: YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, is in trouble for a comment he made on India’s Got Latent, a YouTube show hosted by Samay Raina. His joke was seen as offensive, and many people criticized him. He later apologized, saying, “Comedy is not my forte.”

Amid all the backlash and legal action, fans are also curious to know about his personal life including his girlfriend. Ranveer was said to be dating Nikki Sharma, with whom his pictures went viral on social media. However, it seems like all is not well in their love paradise too.

Did Ranveer and Nikki Sharma Break Up?

Rumors about Ranveer and actress Nikki Sharma breaking up started when people noticed they had unfollowed each other on Instagram. However, reports say that while they do not follow each other on Ranveer’s main account, they still follow each other on his other account.

Who is Nikki Sharma?

Nikki Sharma is an Indian TV actress known for shows like Mind the Malhotras, Dehleez, and Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti. She was born on January 23, 1996, in New Delhi.

Nikki’s Mysterious Instagram Post

Nikki posted an Instagram story that said, “Your body doesn’t just reject food; it also rejects energy. If your body starts rejecting certain places, people, or things, trust it and listen.” She later deleted it, but many believe it hinted at a breakup with Ranveer.

Earlier, Ranveer and Nikki were in the news after they almost drowned in Goa. They were caught in strong waves but were saved by a family of swimmers. Some people thought this was a publicity stunt.

Ranveer’s Controversial Question

On India’s Got Latent, Ranveer asked a contestant a shocking question: “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day or join them once to stop it forever?” This upset many people, and celebrities like B Praak and Mukesh Khanna called him out. The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) demanded that the show be banned.

Police Complaint Against Ranveer and Others

A police case was filed against Ranveer, Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Makhija for promoting bad content. The Indian government ordered YouTube to remove the episode.

Neither Ranveer nor Nikki has confirmed their breakup. Their social media activity has raised questions, but no official statement has been made yet.