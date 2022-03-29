Ranveer Singh lauds Rajamouli for ‘RRR’ at Dubai Expo

Photo of IANS IANS|   Published: 29th March 2022 4:42 pm IST
Ranveer Singh lauds Rajamouli for 'RRR' at Dubai Expo
SS Rajamouli and Ranveer Singh (Instagram)

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh, who was spotted at the Dubai Expo 2020, praised S.S. Rajamouli for his recent blockbuster ‘RRR’.

The ‘Ram Leela’ actor said, “RRR is beating Hollywood movie collections. This is a proud moment for Indian cinema.”

Lauding Rajamouli for his exceptional directorial skills, “We got to love the way Rajamouli sir tells the stories”, Ranveer said.

MS Education Academy

‘RRR’ starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan opened to the blockbuster hit talk, as it continues to rule the box office.

Ranveer Singh, who was present at the Dubai Expo 2020, had turned all the heads, as he crooned for the song ‘Malhari’, along with Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

Ranveer Singh and Anurag Thakur also visited the India Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 prior to the lively discussion.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button