Ranveer Singh recreates Hrithik’s ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena’ with Deepika Padukone

Mumbai: An adorable behind-the-scenes video shows actor Ranveer Singh sharing sweet moments with his wife, Deepika Padukone, and recreating Hrithik Roshan’s iconic dance step from ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena’ on the sets of ‘Fighter’.

The makers of the film which starred actors Deepika and Hritik in the lead roles, took to X to share the BTS video from the sets.

The one-minute clip shows Ranveer making a special appearance on the sets.

In the video, the ‘Ramleela’ actor can be seen meeting the crew members and dancing to the song ‘Sher Khul Gaye’ with a choreographer. He also performs the signature step of ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena’ from the movie ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ in Hrithik Roshan’s presence.

Ranveer can also be seen doing the hook step of ‘Sher Khul Gaye’ with his wife Deepika. Amidst all the fun, Ranveer picks up his wife in his arms, giving her a long hug and kiss, setting major husband goals.

Meanwhile, the film, which also stars, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi, was released on January 25, this year.

The film features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky fighting for the country.

It also marked Hrithik and Deepika’s first-ever on-screen collaboration.

Talking about Deepika’s work front, the mom-to-be is basking in the success of ‘Kalki 2898 AD.’

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD. Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Disha Patani are also part of the film. The film is a mythology-inspired sci-fi extravaganza set in the future. Actors Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur have cameos in the film.

Ranveer, on the other hand, will be seen headlining Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don 3’ in the coming months.