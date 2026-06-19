Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has reportedly decided to stay away from media interactions for the next 18 months. According to reports, the actor does not want to speak about the ongoing Don 3 controversy and may avoid interviews until his upcoming film Pralay is released.

Why Is Ranveer Singh Not Giving Interviews?

According to Filmfare, a trade journalist claimed that he personally met Ranveer Singh. The journalist said that Ranveer clearly told him he would not comment on the Don 3 issue or give interviews for at least 18 months.

This decision has now become a big talking point in Bollywood. Many fans are curious to know why Ranveer has chosen complete silence at this stage.

The controversy started after reports claimed that Ranveer Singh exited Don 3 due to creative differences with the makers. It was also said that the actor was unhappy with repeated delays in shooting and the final script not being locked.

What looked like a normal casting change slowly turned into a serious issue. Reports suggest that Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment demanded Rs 45 crore in compensation from Ranveer Singh.

FWICE Notice Against Ranveer Singh

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees, FWICE, had earlier issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh. However, that directive has now reportedly been withdrawn.

This has given some hope that the matter may not get worse. Some industry insiders also feel that Zoya Akhtar may help solve the issue between Ranveer and Farhan Akhtar in the future.

Ranveer Singh’s Upcoming Movies

Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Pralay, a post-apocalyptic zombie thriller set in Mumbai. The film will be directed by Jai Mehta, son of filmmaker Hansal Mehta.

The movie is expected to use AI-driven visuals to show a damaged and decaying version of Mumbai. The script has reportedly been completed, and shooting may begin soon.

For now, Ranveer Singh seems focused on Pralay and is maintaining silence on the Don 3 controversy.