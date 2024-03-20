Ranveer Singh takes long break from industry?

Mumbai: One of Bollywood’s most beloved and glamorous couples, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, is excitedly expecting their first baby. Fans were overjoyed on February 29 when they announced the good news.

Ranveer Singh To Take Long Paternity Leave?

Ranveer initially didn’t intend to step away from his work commitments. According to the latest reports, as his wife’s due date draws closer, he has decided to give more time for his family. He plans to take a year-long paternity leave to spend with his wife and their newborn child.

Ranveer’s Adjustments

Ranveer’s schedule freed up unexpectedly when his one-year dates for the film Baiju Bawra became available. Instead of taking on interim assignments, he decided to prioritize his family. The actor will skip any other work commitments before diving into projects like Don 3, Shaktiman, and Aditya Dhar’s action films next year.

Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone On Break Already

Deepika has wrapped up all her scheduled work commitments. She is in no rush to dive into work or public appearances. Instead, she’s enjoying this precious phase. Her focus lies on physical and mental well-being. Currently, in her first trimester, Deepika is taking ample rest and spending quality time with her family. She wants to rest in her hometown, Bangalore, seeking advice from her mom and mom-in-law.

Reportedly, Deepika has also decided not to attend the promotional events of her upcoming movie Kalki 2898 AD which is scheduled to release on May 9th, 2024. She will skip them to avoid having to travel.

The couple’s pregnancy announcement featured a heartwarming photo post, hinting at a due date in September 2024. Fans eagerly await the arrival of the newest member of this power couple’s family.