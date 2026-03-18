Hyderabad: One of the most awaited films of the year, Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2), is finally set to hit screens in just a few hours. The film, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, will begin its preview shows on Wednesday, March 18, ahead of its wide release on March 19.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the sequel continues the story after the first installment, tracing Ranveer’s character Hamza’s rise in Lyari, while also exploring the backstory of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, a R&AW operative sent to Pakistan on a high-stakes mission.

Amid the growing excitement, speculation is rife that Ranveer Singh might watch the film with fans at Allu Arjun’s newly opened Allu Cinemas in Hyderabad on release day. Rumour has it that the actor could visit the city on March 19, adding to the buzz.

To confirm the development, Siasat.com reached out to a source close to Ranveer Singh’s team. However, the source remained tight-lipped on the speculation, neither confirming nor denying the reports, and simply responded with a brief, “No comments.”

The speculation has gained traction given the popularity of Allu Cinemas, which is all set to become a hotspot for film promotions. Backed by Allu Arjun and Allu Aravind, the premium multiplex in Kokapet is home to the Asia’s largest and world’s second largest Dolby screens, making it an ideal venue for big-ticket film events.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 is expected to open big at the box office, with trade analysts predicting a massive Rs 100 crore opening. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in key roles.

For now, fans will have to wait and see if Ranveer Singh does indeed surprise audiences in Hyderabad.