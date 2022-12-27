Ranveer Singh’s career is over, claims KRK

Mumbai: Bollywood is right now going through the toughest phase as South films are performing exceptionally well on box office.Telugu and Tamil films have overshadowed the Hindi film industry. This year we witnessed that except few Bollywood movies almost all struggled to make their mark.

As the topic is being discussed everywhere why big releases are failing, several critics have put forward their opinions. Amid all this, self proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan had made a big claim.

He is seen oftenly targeting various B-Town celebrities and now he took jibe at Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor and Khan’s. He sees the future of Bollywood in Kartik Aryan only.

As Ranveeer Singh’s Cirkus is currently in cinemas, let us take a look at what KRK said about Bajirao.

Bollywood is in big problem right now. @Varun_dvn has become web series actor. @vickykaushal09 has become #OTT actor. #RanveerSingh’s career is over. John is totally finished. Flopster Shahid asks ₹50Cr fees. Khans are also finished. Only Kartik is the hope of Bollywood now. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 25, 2022

KRK mentioned on the microblogging site Twitter that Ranveer Singh’s career is over.

Directed by Rohit Sheety, Cirkus has earned 20.85 crore on its first weekend. The film has failed to impress the audiences that is why KRK might have tweeted but in the past we have seen that Ranveer has given big hits.

KRK is usually making controversial statements and we know of course all is not going well withRanveer Singh right now. But he has several other projects in his pipeline and can impress the audiences.

What do you think? Can Ranveer bounce back or you agree with KRK. Do mention it in the comments box.