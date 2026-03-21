Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 BTS clip goes viral online

Hyderabad: The craze around Dhurandhar: The Revenge is at its peak, with the film setting the box office on fire. The Ranveer Singh-starrer opened with over Rs 100 crore on day one and continued its strong run, quickly crossing massive milestones within just two days. Amid this record-breaking success, a behind-the-scenes video from the film has now gone viral, adding to the buzz.

Viral BTS clip leaves fans stunned

The internet is currently obsessed with a BTS clip featuring Ranveer Singh performing an intense underwater sequence. In the video, the actor is seen holding his breath for a long duration as part of a high-stakes training scene.

Underwater BTS of Dhurandhar: The Revenge,

Ranveer Singh really held his breath for that long 🔥🎬 pic.twitter.com/YuWvUFWqCw — v. Jatin (@JatinTweets_) March 20, 2026

The clip has shocked viewers, with many praising his dedication and calling it one of the toughest scenes in the film. Social media is filled with reactions like “He really gave it his all” and “This is unbelievable.”

While the film has received mixed reactions from audiences, Ranveer’s performance stands out as a major highlight. Many have even called it his career-best act, applauding the intensity he brings to the role.

The sequel follows the journey of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who transforms into Hamza Ali Mazari, an undercover spy navigating dangerous territories. The film showcases his rise and the extreme training that shapes him into a powerful figure.

The now-viral underwater scene is part of this training, symbolising his physical and mental endurance.

Several celebrities, including Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun and Jr NTR, have praised the film. Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma also lauded it, calling it a bold and refreshing shift in mainstream cinema.

The post-credit scenes have sparked discussions about a possible third instalment, leaving fans curious about the future of the franchise.