Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar jackpot has Bollywood talking

Hyderabad: Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is making headlines for more than just his on-screen performance. Reports suggest that the actor has already earned over Rs 325 crore from Dhurandhar: The Revenge Continues, turning the film into one of the most profitable projects of his career.

A Blockbuster That Refuses to Slow Down

Released globally on March 19, Dhurandhar has continued its dream run at the box office. Months after hitting theatres, the film is reportedly still generating revenue from multiple markets, proving that audiences cannot get enough of the action-packed entertainer.

The film’s success has not only delighted fans but also translated into enormous financial gains for its key stakeholders.

The Rs 325 Crore Surprise

According to industry reports, director Aditya Dhar and lead actor Ranveer Singh each hold a 25 percent stake in the project. Thanks to the film’s exceptional performance, both are believed to have received payouts exceeding Rs 325 crore.

The numbers have stunned many fans, with social media users calling it one of the biggest actor earnings stories in recent Bollywood history.

Meanwhile, Jio Studios reportedly owns the remaining 50 percent stake in the Dhurandhar franchise and is said to be the biggest beneficiary of the film’s blockbuster success.

Fans Celebrate the Achievement

As reports of the massive earnings spread online, fans have been celebrating Ranveer Singh’s achievement. Many praised the actor for backing a project that delivered both critical appreciation and commercial success.

While the reported figures have not been officially confirmed, the buzz around the Rs 325 crore payout has only added to the film’s growing legend. From packed theatres to staggering earnings, Dhurandhar has emerged as one of the year’s biggest success stories, with Ranveer Singh right at the center of it.