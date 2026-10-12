Ranvir Shorey wants CJP to fight in courts, not ‘hijack’ streets

Mumbai: Actor Ranvir Shorey has reacted to the ongoing protests, and the political upheaval over the demands for resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner of India, Gyanesh Kumar.

On Sunday, the actor took to his X, formerly Twitter, and quote tweeted a video in which the Chief Spokesperson of the Cockroach Janta Party Sourav Das can be seen saying that the party, its workers and the protestors won’t go back on their demands, and appealed to the citizens to hit the streets.

Responding to the same, the actor wrote, “Show your numbers in Parliament and the ballot, not the streets! And if the way to those seems unjust, show the courts”.

“That is the democratic way! Hijacking the streets and holding the public infrastructure and law and order machinery to ransom is the actual ‘murder of democracy’”, he added.

Show your numbers in Parliament and the ballot, not the streets!

And if the way to those seems unjust, show the courts!

That is the democratic way!



Hijacking the streets and holding the public infrastructure and law and order machinery to ransom is the actual “murder of… https://t.co/72TqLSCU68 — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) October 11, 2026

The pressure group, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has intensified its agitation demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, with protests in Delhi entering their second day on October 11, 2026. The youth-led movement is opposing the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging that the exercise has disenfranchised millions of voters.

The Election Commission and the BJP have denied allegations of manipulation. On October 10, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and fellow leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained after arriving in Delhi for a planned demonstration at Jantar Mantar. Many protesters were also detained as authorities imposed extensive security restrictions. The three leaders were released on October 11, reportedly subject to a condition to maintain public peace for one year. Dipke subsequently vowed to continue the agitation. The CJP has also called for electoral reforms and an independent inquiry into alleged irregularities in voter-list revisions.

The Apex Court during its special hearing on Sunday noted that there will be no detention of the protestors, and the public transport will return to normalcy.