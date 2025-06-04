Rape accused out on bail threatens victim, flees to Hyderabad

Police traced his current location in Hyderabad through his mobile phone.

While out on bail, Pankaj Khinchi, accused in a brutal rape and assault case, reportedly fled to Hyderabad after threatening the survivor to withdraw her complaint.

According to reports, the 39-year-old married woman had filed rape charges against Khinchi last year. Just days ago, he allegedly showed up at her residence, hurled verbal abuse, and issued death threats to force her into retracting the case.

Last year, when the accused allegedly raped the woman under the pretext of helping her secure government aid for her specially abled daughter. He was arrested and placed in judicial custody, but was later released on bail.

An official from the Beltarodi police station told TOI that Khinchi fled shortly after the incident, and his current location in Hyderabad was traced through his mobile phone.

A new FIR has been filed following his latest threats.

Further investigation is ongoing.

