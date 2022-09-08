Rapido conducts CPR training session in Hyderabad

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 8th September 2022 12:01 pm IST
Bike-taxi platform Rapido raises $50 mn

Hyderabad: A CPR training session was held at Sri Sri Holistic Hospitals by Rapido, a bike-taxi and vehicle service provider, to raise awareness of medical crises and empower its captains (drivers).

According to a press statement, the basic life support class provided its captains, prospective riders, and others who attended the CPR training session with a sense of safety. A secondary goal of the training was to equip the captains to act as first responders.

Co-Founder of Rapido Aravind Sanka stated, “With this CPR class, we intended to raise awareness regarding prompt assistance during medical situations. We appreciate Sri Sri Holistic Hospitals’ assistance.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button