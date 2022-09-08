Rapido conducts CPR training session in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A CPR training session was held at Sri Sri Holistic Hospitals by Rapido, a bike-taxi and vehicle service provider, to raise awareness of medical crises and empower its captains (drivers).

According to a press statement, the basic life support class provided its captains, prospective riders, and others who attended the CPR training session with a sense of safety. A secondary goal of the training was to equip the captains to act as first responders.

Co-Founder of Rapido Aravind Sanka stated, “With this CPR class, we intended to raise awareness regarding prompt assistance during medical situations. We appreciate Sri Sri Holistic Hospitals’ assistance.