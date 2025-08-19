Mumbai: The worlds of sports and cinema have often crossed paths, giving rise to power couples, controversies, and stories that remain etched in public memory. One such intriguing tale is that of Bollywood diva Rekha and Pakistan’s cricket legend-turned-Prime Minister, Imran Khan.

Known for her timeless beauty and bold personality, Rekha was regarded as one of the most glamorous women of her era. Imran Khan, on the other hand, was seen as the ultimate ladies’ man, admired not just for his cricketing brilliance but also for his looks.

Back in the 1980s, rumours were rife that Rekha and Imran Khan shared a special bond. Though neither ever confirmed their relationship, speculation of romance, even marriage filled gossip columns.

According to a Star Report from 1985, the two were “all set to get married,” with claims that Imran had spent weeks in Mumbai with Rekha and that the pair were often spotted together by the beaches. The report went as far as to say that the two were deeply in love.

Now, decades later, their story has resurfaced again after a rare throwback video went viral on social media. The clip dates back to 1989, when Imran Khan was pulled on stage by Bollywood star Vinod Khanna and cricketer Javed Miandad during a charity concert in Lahore. In the clip, Rekha can also be seen joining them and dancing.

While Rekha’s long-rumoured relationship with Amitabh Bachchan is well-documented, the whispers of her alleged connection with Imran Khan continue to fascinate fans on both sides of the border.